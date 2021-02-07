First Alert Forecast: showers give way to clearing skies Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to catch you on this Sunday! Your First Alert Forecast features clouds and a few showers to start your day, but will end with abundant sunshine in the afternoon. A sweet treat for those looking to fire up the barbecue for the big game. Highs will be capped in the lower and middle 50s and settle back into the 40s and upper 30s by daybreak Monday.
Your First Alert Forecast in the longer range features another shot at 60s before a dip back to the 50s. Line up the details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, or dive deeper into February with a ten-day outlook on your WECT Weather App. Remember, You can customize your location in the app, too! As of now, the long-range forecast features a blast of Arctic air and accompanying chances for precipitation. However, odds for wintry precipitation are looking less likely with each new model run. We’ll continue to keep an eye on it, and let you know if anything changes.
