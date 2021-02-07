CFPUA: Lane closures scheduled in the Wooster/Dawson Street areas this week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Drivers in Wilmington should be aware of several traffic shifts happening as a contractor for CFPUA completes road paving following sewer repairs.
Traffic shifts will start at 7 a.m. and last for approximately 8 hours, according to CFPUA, the planned shifts are as follows.
Tuesday, February 9
- North 16th Street between Grace and Chestnut: Both lanes closed, traffic will be detoured
- South 16th Street between Market and Dock: Righthand lane closed
- South 16th Street between Dock and Orange: Righthand lane closed
- South 17th Street between Market and Dock: Lefthand lane closed
Wednesday, February 10
- Wooster Street between 11th and 12th: Righthand lane closed
- Wooster Street between 10th and 11th: Righthand lane closed
- Dawson Street between 12th and 13th: Left two lanes closed
Thursday, February 11
- Dawson Street between 13th and 14th: Lefthand lane and street-side parking closed
- Dawson Street between 15th and 16th: Left two lanes closed
- Dawson Street between 16th and 17th: Left two lanes closed
Friday, February 12
- Wooster Street between 7th and 8th: Righthand lane and street-side parking closed
- Wooster Street between 8th and 9th: Lefthand lane closed
- Wooster Street between 5th and 6th: Left two lanes closed
Monday, February 15
- South Third Street near Queen Street: Southbound righthand lane closed
- South Third Street at the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge turn lane: Turn lane onto bridge closed; traffic will be able to turn onto the bridge from the righthand through-lane
- South Third Street between Wright and Meares: Southbound righthand lane closed
Tuesday, February 16
- South Third Street between Dawson and Wright: Northbound righthand/turn lane closed
- South Third Street between Wright and Meares: Northbound righthand lane closed
- Dawson Street between Third and Fourth: Righthand lane closed
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.