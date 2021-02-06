R.C. Soles, longtime N.C. Senator, dead at 86

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - R.C. Soles, a longtime North Carolina senator and Tabor City attorney died Friday. According to the owner of Inman Ward Funeral Home where Soles’ body was taken from the McLeod Loris Hospital, the 86- year-old passed away Friday evening.
Soles, a democrat, was a member of the North Carolina Senate from 1977 to 2011. He represented the 8th district which includes Brunswick, Columbus and Pender counties. From 1969 to 1976, Soles served in the North Carolina House of Representatives. He was the longest serving state legislator in North Carolina.
“RC has left a legacy here for family to be very very proud of the things he’s done for this area and for this community. There’s no shame in what he’s brought here. He’s done a phenomenal job serving 42 years,” said Brenden Jones, State Representative of the 46th District.
Mitchell Ward, the owner of Inman Ward Funeral Home in Tabor City said Friday night that funeral arrangements would be made Saturday.
