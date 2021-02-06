New Hanover County Superior Court criminal division closing due to COVID-19 exposure

“If you have a case set for this week in Criminal Court and have an Attorney please contact your Attorney after February 22nd for your new court date. If you do not have an Attorney please wait until the week of February 22nd to call our office for your new court date. Everyone will get a print notice in the mail of their new court dates. If you have signed up for a text alert then you will also be alerted by text message. The number you can call after February 22nd is 910-772-6602. Grand Jurors will not have to report on Monday February 8th,” according to a press release from the county.