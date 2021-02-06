UPDATE: Nash County deputy “doing great” following I-95 shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Nash County deputy who was shot in the line of duty on Thursday gave an inspiring wave to Eastern Carolina on Friday.
The Nash County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture of Deputy William Toney on its Facebook page saying “Deputy Toney wants to say “Hi!”.
The post says that Toney is doing great and that if all goes well he is expected to be released in the next few days.
Both he and the sheriff’s office thank everyone for the messages, calls, texts, and food sent since yesterday.
Investigators say that Deputy Toney was shot multiple times by Jarred Ford, 33, of Florida, during an I-95 traffic stop outside of Rocky Mount on Thursday.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.