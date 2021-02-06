First Alert Forecast: shot of showers mid-weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Great to see you on this Saturday! Your First Alert Forecast features a rain-free start and end to the weekend with showers in between. Enjoy a glimpse of morning sunshine, while it lasts. Clouds and showers work their way north as the day progresses. Highs will be capped in the lower 50s and settle back into the 40s overnight as showers continue through Sunday morning. Skies begin to clear by the afternoon, so if you’re looking to do some outdoor cooking for the big game, you should be in luck
Your First Alert Forecast in the longer range features another shot at 60s before a dip back to near 50. Line up the details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, or dive deeper into February with a ten-day outlook on your WECT Weather App. Remember, You can customize your location in the app, too! As of now, the long-range forecast features a blast of Arctic air and accompanying chances for precipitation. However, odds for wintry precipitation are looking less likely with each new model run. We’ll continue to keep an eye on it, and let you know if anything changes.
Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
