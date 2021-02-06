First Alert Forecast: Saturday night showers give way to a drier Super Bowl Sunday

Your First Alert Forecast in the longer range features another shot at 60s before a dip back to the 50s. Line up the details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, or dive deeper into February with a ten-day outlook on your WECT Weather App. Remember, You can customize your location in the app, too! As of now, the long-range forecast features a blast of Arctic air and accompanying chances for precipitation. However, odds for wintry precipitation are looking less likely with each new model run. We’ll continue to keep an eye on it, and let you know if anything changes.