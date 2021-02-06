DOJ sentences gang member to 9 years in federal prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Shyreek Thatch, a 21-year-old man from Lexington, N.C., who was arrested in Wilmington in a 2019 drug bust, was sentenced Friday to 108 months in prison for drug-related offenses.
The arrest followed a controlled purchase of heroin during an undercover operation by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
Following the arrest, detectives executed search warrants at an apartment on Park Avenue where heroin, methamphetamine, ecstasy, cocaine, and marijuana were seized. Two handguns were also confiscated.
The investigation revealed that the narcotics were being imported from the High Point area for distribution in Wilmington using armed associates or gang members. According to law enforcement, Thatch was a member of a violent gang.
Thatch was charged with the following offenses:
- Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of a 100 grams or more of heroin and a quantity of methamphetamine and cocaine
- Distribution of a quantity of heroin (aiding and abetting)
- Possess with intent to distribute and distribution of a 100 grams or more of heroin and a quantity of methamphetamine and cocaine (aiding and abetting)
The investigation was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF), which is a joint federal, state and local cooperative approach to combat drug trafficking.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.