Connor Barth has rooting interest in both teams playing in Super Bowl 55

“You know, you have Mike Evans and Lavonte David--those guys are absolutely amazing players and deserve it,” Barth said. “A good buddy of mine, Ryan Succop, and I think a lot of North Carolina people know who he is. He’s from Hickory and he’s the kicker there. We have a big history; he wanted to go to Chapel Hill but they ended up giving me a scholarship the year before he got there. Then he went to South Carolina, and then took my job in Kansas City.”