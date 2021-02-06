Connor Barth has rooting interest in both teams playing in Super Bowl 55

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When it comes to watching Super Bowl 55, Connor Barth can’t lose.
The Hoggard High School graduate’s NFL career started in 2008 with Kansas City and he kicked one season for the Chief’s.
“Kansas City obviously gave me my first start,” said Barth. “So, I am super happy about that. I think the punter Dustin Colquitt -- I think he retired last year -- was the only guy left that I played with.”
His most productive years came during his five seasons in Tampa Bay. He still has friends that play for the Buccaneers.
“You know, you have Mike Evans and Lavonte David--those guys are absolutely amazing players and deserve it,” Barth said. “A good buddy of mine, Ryan Succop, and I think a lot of North Carolina people know who he is. He’s from Hickory and he’s the kicker there. We have a big history; he wanted to go to Chapel Hill but they ended up giving me a scholarship the year before he got there. Then he went to South Carolina, and then took my job in Kansas City.”
During his time with the Chiefs and Bucs his team was never able to make the playoffs leaving him a little envious of those playing in the big game Sunday.
“I’m getting a little jealous,” said Barth. “I would’ve loved it -- all the years in Tampa and the one year in Kansas City -- they’re going two years in a row. It’s pretty cool to see them play in the Super Bowl this weekend in Tampa for a home game; that’s wild.”
Barth hasn’t kicked professionally in three years, but still hasn’t officially retired from the NFL and sometimes those competitive juices still flow.
“I thought about it; it’s still in the back of my mind,” said Barth. “I can still hit from 60 yards. It’s still there; everybody wants me to make a comeback.”
Barth says he’s hoping for a great football game but, make no mistake about it, he does have a favorite. He’s going with Tampa for the win.
