Wilmington police: Man fired gunshot into car after fight with woman’s boyfriend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department says a man is accused of firing a shot into a car following an altercation early Friday morning.
According to police, the female victim said, “Roscoe Allen Cousin, 31, showed up at her home in the 5000 block of Lamppost Circle around 1 a.m. and started a fight with her current boyfriend. As he was leaving, Cousin fired into his vehicle but did not hit him.”
Cousin was eventually taken into custody Friday afternoon and charged with five counts of violating a domestic violence protective order, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, assault on a female, communicating threats, and failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge.
He was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under no bond.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.