Validated gang member sentenced to prison on drug charges
By WECT Staff | February 5, 2021 at 2:41 PM EST - Updated February 5 at 4:20 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A New Hanover County man, who is a validated gang member, is heading to prison on drug charges.

Carlton James McIntyre, a validated gang member and convicted felon, is facing multiple drug charges. (Source: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

Carlton McIntyre, 26, was sentenced to 54 months in prison Friday for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute a quantity of heroin and possession with the intent to distribute a quantity of heroin.

McIntyre was arrest by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office in July of 2019.

According to the Department of Justice, the sheriff’s office had conducted a controlled purchase of heroin from McIntrye on July 10, 2019.

“Detectives conducted a traffic stop on the car which was delivering the narcotics,” a DOJ news release states. “Detectives found a loaded 9mm handgun between McIntyre (the driver) and a passenger on the passenger floorboard in a backpack. The backpack also contained more than 1,400 bags of either heroin or fentanyl.”

