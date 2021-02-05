Validated gang member sentenced to prison on drug charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A New Hanover County man, who is a validated gang member, is heading to prison on drug charges.
Carlton McIntyre, 26, was sentenced to 54 months in prison Friday for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute a quantity of heroin and possession with the intent to distribute a quantity of heroin.
According to the Department of Justice, the sheriff’s office had conducted a controlled purchase of heroin from McIntrye on July 10, 2019.
“Detectives conducted a traffic stop on the car which was delivering the narcotics,” a DOJ news release states. “Detectives found a loaded 9mm handgun between McIntyre (the driver) and a passenger on the passenger floorboard in a backpack. The backpack also contained more than 1,400 bags of either heroin or fentanyl.”
