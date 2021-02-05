US employers add just 49K jobs, underscoring virus’ damage

Amy Cooper of Burlington, North Carolina, is among those struggling to find a job amid the pandemic, which has made her nervous about working in restaurants, where she’d worked before. Last spring, she quit a job at a deli because of a difficult pregnancy with her fifth child. After giving birth, she found a six-month contract job to do political polling from home. That ended in December. She and her husband, who is working at a factory, are fighting an eviction that may occur once a federal moratorium ends in March.