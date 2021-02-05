NHCSO turns to public for help identifying fraud suspect

By Bob Bonner | February 5, 2021 at 5:46 AM EST - Updated February 5 at 12:56 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s office has turned to Facebook for help identifying a person they believe is tied to a fraud case.

NHCSO Case #- 2020-09541 Location: The Cape Residential Community Crime: Fraud Date of Offense: November 20, 2020 If...

Posted by New Hanover County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 4, 2021

There’s not a lot of information posted with this picture, only saying it’s a fraud case tied to The Cape residential community dating back to November of last year. If you can identify the individual please contact Detective Guidi at (910)-798-4261 or to remain anonymous, visit the following link to submit a tip.

