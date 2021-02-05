NHCSO turns to public for help identifying fraud suspect

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s office has turned to Facebook for help identifying a person they believe is tied to a fraud case.
There’s not a lot of information posted with this picture, only saying it’s a fraud case tied to The Cape residential community dating back to November of last year. If you can identify the individual please contact Detective Guidi at (910)-798-4261 or to remain anonymous, visit the following link to submit a tip.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.