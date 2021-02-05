New Hanover Co. Board of Education to hold special meeting Feb. 10 to discuss transition to Plan A

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education has announced it will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m.
According to an email from the school system, the board will “consider a COVID-19 vaccine resolution, review COVID-19 updates and information and discuss the district’s transition to Plan A.”
Plan A is the state’s term for in-person schooling.
Due to CDC recommendations, attendance will be limited to no more than 25 people for the meeting, which will be held at the Board of Education Center located at 1805 S. 13th St.
The meeting can be viewed here.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.