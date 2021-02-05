New bill aims to support construction of new Wilmington food bank with state funds

“Retailers and food manufacturers are willing and able to provide us with healthy fresh food,” said said Beth Gaglione. “Fresh is best, but that also falls into the category of needing to be frozen or needing to be stored in cold storage. So where the food bank was about 20 years ago, was primarily one big room with a whole lot of racking. The food banks of the future are gonna look different — close to a third of their space being used to store that wonderful fresh nutritious food.”