NC Board of Education approves new social studies standards

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Board of Education has approved new social studies standards for the state’s K-12th grades that emphasize the study of more diverse perspectives on history.
The board voted 7-5 in favor of the standards, which opponents feared did not emphasize the study of enough of the country’s progress toward racial equity.
Proponents argued the new standards would ensure a more comprehensive and honest history was taught.
The board approved Draft 5 of the standards, which removed the terms “systemic racism,” “systemic discrimination” and “gender identity” from the document and replaced them with “racism,” “discrimination and “identity.”
Click here for full story.
Copyright 2021 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.