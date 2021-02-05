Man charged with attempted murder in machete attack on CATS bus in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have charged a man with attempted murder after two people were stabbed with a machete on a CATS bus in southeast Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened on a CATS bus on East 7th Street in the Elizabeth community around 3:32 p.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers responded to the scene.
Police say the weapon used was a machete and when officers arrived, they found two victims with stab wounds. Police say both victims were taken to the hospital after suffering non-life threatening stab wounds.
CMPD has charged 27-year-old Reginald Jakes with two counts of attempted murder.
On Friday, officers located Jakes on East 7th Street and North Dotger Avenue, and he was taken to the Law Enforcement Center for an interview. At the conclusion of the interview, Jakes was taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged.
The CMPD would like to thank the community for their assistance in identifying the suspect in the case.
During the investigation, detectives obtained information leading them to believe another man was a person of interest in this case, but that man was later eliminated as a person of interest.
Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center was placed on lockdown out of precaution. Hospital officials say the suspect did not enter Novant Health property.
The investigation into these cases is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information concerning any case is asked to leave it anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
