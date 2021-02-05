Man allegedly connected to identity theft wanted by NHCSO

By Bob Bonner | February 5, 2021 at 5:51 AM EST - Updated February 5 at 12:57 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a man it believes is tied to a case of identity theft.

NHCSO Case #- 2021-00376 Location: Best Buy: 309 S. College Rd. Crime: Identity Theft Date of Offense: December 29,...

Posted by New Hanover County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 4, 2021

The Department posted information on its Facebook page, saying the crime happened on December 29, 2020 at the Best Buy location on College Road in Wilmington.

If you recognize the individual in the photo, please contact Detective Guidi at (910) 798-4261 or to remain anonymous, visit the following link to submit a tip.

