Man allegedly connected to identity theft wanted by NHCSO

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a man it believes is tied to a case of identity theft.
The Department posted information on its Facebook page, saying the crime happened on December 29, 2020 at the Best Buy location on College Road in Wilmington.
If you recognize the individual in the photo, please contact Detective Guidi at (910) 798-4261 or to remain anonymous, visit the following link to submit a tip.
