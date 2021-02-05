First Alert Forecast: cool and unsettled weekend ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello and happy Friday afternoon to you! Your First Alert Forecast features showers as a cold front approaches the Cape Fear Region from the west. Expect scattered to numerous showers through the afternoon and a continuation of that pattern into the evening. A few soaking tenths of an inch of rain are probable. Despite the moisture, gusty south and southwest breezes will help temperatures reach the middle and upper 50s Friday.
The first weekend of February 2021 will feature seasonably cool 50s and a mix of sun and clouds early on. A low pressure system will bring another round of rain late Saturday and early Sunday to the area and rainfall amounts of a half inch or higher are possible.
Your First Alert Forecast in the longer range features another shot at 60s before a dip back to the 40s to close out the week. Line up the details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, or dive deeper into February with a ten-day outlook on your WECT Weather App. Remember, You can customize your location in the app, too! As of now, the long-range forecast features a blast of Arctic air and accompanying chances for precipitation. Its timing and how it falls remains in question, but we’ll continue to watch the modeling and keep you updated in the days to come.
Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
