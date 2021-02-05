Fire department tries new tactic to help people stay safe

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Fire Department is trying a new tactic following the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in front of Fire Station 5 last week.
According to a Facebook post on Friday, crews took to the sidewalks with paint and stencils that read, “STOP LOOK GO” to remind pedestrians to stop at the roadside and look both ways before crossing the street.
Fire officials also reminded motorists to be on the lookout for pedestrians at all times, not just on crosswalks.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.