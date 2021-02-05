Dem-led House, drawing a line, kicks Greene off committees

“Representative Greene’s controversial comments have been in the public square for months, long before her election to the House this past November. The citizens of her district elected her by a wide margin—so wide, any fraud was a non-factor in the outcome. At Wednesday’s Republican Conference meeting she apologized for past remarks and stated that she has learned from those mistakes. I take her at her word. Second, and even more troublesome than any remarks that could be made by anyone, the Democrat Majority has taken the unprecedented step of removing a member from committees who has not violated one House rule. This is a very dangerous and slippery slope. From this point on, whoever has the majority will now have the ability to remove any member of the opposing party from a committee for any speech they deem inappropriate.”