Dem-led House, drawing a line, kicks Greene off committees

WASHINGTON (AP) - A fiercely divided House has tossed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off both her committees. It was an unprecedented punishment for the chamber and it reflected Democrats’ outrage at the hateful and violent conspiracy theories she has helped spread.
Nearly all Republicans voted against the Democratic move, but none of them defended her lengthy history of outrageous social media posts. That illustrated the ticklish political spot Greene put her party in, forcing them to declare whether they should punish or condone a lawmaker who is a close ally of former President Donald Trump.
North Carolina Congressman David Rouzer (R) voted against the move to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from the two committees. Following a request from WECT for a statement, Rep. Rouzer responded:
“Representative Greene’s controversial comments have been in the public square for months, long before her election to the House this past November. The citizens of her district elected her by a wide margin—so wide, any fraud was a non-factor in the outcome. At Wednesday’s Republican Conference meeting she apologized for past remarks and stated that she has learned from those mistakes. I take her at her word. Second, and even more troublesome than any remarks that could be made by anyone, the Democrat Majority has taken the unprecedented step of removing a member from committees who has not violated one House rule. This is a very dangerous and slippery slope. From this point on, whoever has the majority will now have the ability to remove any member of the opposing party from a committee for any speech they deem inappropriate.”
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)