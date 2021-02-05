Convicted sex offender sends sexually explicit messages to a minor

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - A convicted sex offender is back in jail again — accused of sending inappropriate messages to a 9-year-old girl.
The Pender County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Shawn Lubell from Watha, N.C. was arrested after the girl told her parents about the sexually explicit messages.
Lubell faces a felony charge of Indecent Liberties with a Child. He was given a $10,000 secured bond and is currently in custody at the Pender County Jail.
He was previously convicted of sex crimes in another state and is a registered sex offender in North Carolina.
The PCSO issued a warning following this arrest:
The Pender County Sheriff’s Office continues to stress to parents and caretakers the importance of maintaining control over their children’s on-line activities. In this case, the victim reported quickly to her parents the inappropriate messages. Her parents acted responsibly by notifying law enforcement without tipping off the suspect they were aware of his intrusions, which helped law enforcement to investigate the case thoroughly.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Detective-Sergeant Clinard at 910-259-1437.
