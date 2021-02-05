Abandoned shopping center catches fire in downtown Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews from across the region responded to a fire at an abandoned shopping center in downtown Whiteville Friday afternoon.
Hal Lowder, the city’s director of emergency services, said a neighboring business alerted 911 about heavy smoke coming from the Lewis Smith Shopping Center off South Madison Street at around 1:10 p.m.
Multiple units from Columbus, Brunswick, and Robeson counties responded to the old shopping center and managed to confine the damage to one of the six vacant businesses. The shopping center previously suffered heavy damage during Hurricane Florence.
Lowder said investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.