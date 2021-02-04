Procession turnout helped Spec. Antonio Moore’s family through the darkest days

“Gosh, there was just lines of people,” Crystal says. “From old to young, from babies being in carriages waving flags, from other military, veterans saluting. I had to stop crying at that point, and we all just sat there, quiet, just looking out and through the tears, I had to smile and say ‘Wow!’ We all kept saying ‘Wow!’ They came out to support him, to welcome him home, you know, to show us love. When we came down Martin Luther King Parkway, I just wanted to stop and just hug everybody. It was like ‘Thank you! Even though you don’t know him, you’re here! You’re welcoming him home!’”