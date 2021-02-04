Pender deputies arrest man accused of secret peeping

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man who allegedly broke into a farm facility building and stole gas on February 2 was also accused of secretly peeping on and exposing himself to a female farm employee on Sunday January 31, 2021.
Jerome Omar Davis, a 40-year-old resident of Sampson County, was terminated after the employee reported the incident to her supervisors and was arrested for the offenses of Felony Breaking and Entering and Felony Larceny After Breaking and Entering. He was also arrested for the following misdemeanors: Second-Degree Trespassing, Indecent Exposure and Secret Peeping.
Davis, who is a transferred North Carolina registered sex offender for an out-of-state conviction, was given a $10,000 secured bond and is currently in the Pender County Jail.
Anyone with information about this offense is asked to call Detective Short or Detective-Sergeant Clinard at 910-259-1437.
