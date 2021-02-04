First Alert Forecast: increasing rain chances and temperatures

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Thursday evening to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with big temperature growth. After a cold, frosty start to Thursday we saw clouds increase during the afternoon with seasonable highs in the 50s. Clouds will thicken up tonight in advance of the next system with milder lows in the 40s. There is a slight shower chance towards morning.
Clouds will continue to thicken and deliver rain chances as your First Alert Forecast progresses to Friday. Expect scattered to numerous showers to develop in the morning and continue through the afternoon. A few soaking tenths of an inch of rain are probable. Despite the moisture, gusty south and southwest breezes will help temperatures reach the upper 50s and lower 60s Friday.
Your First Alert Forecast in the longer range features a couple of shots of colder air and could there finally be a chance at some wintry precipitation? Line up the details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, or dive deeper into February with a ten-day outlook on your WECT Weather App. You can customize your location there, too! And as always, thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
