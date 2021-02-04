Brunswick Co. Schools survey parents of middle, high school students on returning to class for in-person learning five days a week

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools is asking parents and guardians of students in grades 6-12 to participate in a survey so the district can gauge interest in face-to-face learning for five days a week.
The district would still offer an option of 100 percent remote learning for those who wish to keep their students on that plan.
Earlier this week, Governor Roy Cooper urged all the school districts in the state to provide in-person instruction for students, citing data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services that shows, with preventative measures in place, there are low rates of transmission of COVID-19 in primary and secondary schools.
Click here if you would like to participate in the survey. The deadline to submit is Feb. 9 by 5 p.m.
District officials ask parents and guardians of K-5 students to not participate in the survey.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.