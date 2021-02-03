UPDATE: Westbound lanes of Oleander Drive now open following water main repair

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The westbound lanes of the 1900 block of Oleander Drive are now open after crews completed an emergency repair to a CFPUA water main Thursday, Februay 4.
Traffic temporarily shifted to a single lane Thursday morning as crews completed emergency water main repairs.
The traffic shift began at 9 a.m. in front of the Oleander Plaza shopping center. Eastbound traffic was not affected.
Officials expected the traffic shift to last for about six hours.
See below for a map of the lane shift:
