UPDATE: Westbound lanes of Oleander Drive now open following water main repair
By WECT Staff | February 3, 2021 at 5:17 PM EST - Updated February 4 at 4:36 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The westbound lanes of the 1900 block of Oleander Drive are now open after crews completed an emergency repair to a CFPUA water main Thursday, Februay 4.

Traffic temporarily shifted to a single lane Thursday morning as crews completed emergency water main repairs.

The traffic shift began at 9 a.m. in front of the Oleander Plaza shopping center. Eastbound traffic was not affected.

Officials expected the traffic shift to last for about six hours.

See below for a map of the lane shift:

A map of the traffic shift on Oleander Drive. (Source: CFPUA)

