Wilmington man convicted of narcotics distribution, firearms possession

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Shawn Fonville, a 34-year-old man from Wilmington was convicted Monday by a federal jury and faces a maximum penalty of 35 years imprisonment when sentenced in May, 2021.
The jury convicted Fonville on the following charges:
- conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute heroin
- possess with the intent to distribute a quantity of heroin
- possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime
- possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon
The investigation by WPD showed Fonville was distributing narcotics from three residences in the Wilmington area.
Following a traffic stop of a vehicle leaving Fonville’s residence where the driver, co-defendant Zabar Irick, was observed discarding bundles of heroin, officers secured a search warrant for Fonville’s apartment.
A loaded revolver, 3,000 dosage units of heroin, and over $40,000 were uncovered during the search and an additional firearm was found in Fonville’s vehicle. At the time, the suspect was on supervised release for prior narcotics-related convictions and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.