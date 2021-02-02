Wilmington man convicted of narcotics distribution, firearms possession

Fonville faces a maximum penalty of 35 years imprisonment when sentenced in May (Source: kauz)
By WECT Staff | February 2, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST - Updated February 2 at 3:26 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Shawn Fonville, a 34-year-old man from Wilmington was convicted Monday by a federal jury and faces a maximum penalty of 35 years imprisonment when sentenced in May, 2021.

The jury convicted Fonville on the following charges:

  • conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute heroin
  • possess with the intent to distribute a quantity of heroin
  • possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime
  • possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon

The investigation by WPD showed Fonville was distributing narcotics from three residences in the Wilmington area.

Following a traffic stop of a vehicle leaving Fonville’s residence where the driver, co-defendant Zabar Irick, was observed discarding bundles of heroin, officers secured a search warrant for Fonville’s apartment.

A loaded revolver, 3,000 dosage units of heroin, and over $40,000 were uncovered during the search and an additional firearm was found in Fonville’s vehicle. At the time, the suspect was on supervised release for prior narcotics-related convictions and possession of a firearm by a felon.

