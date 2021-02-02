Are you afraid of the COVID-19 vaccine? WECT to host Q&A online

“We know for sure that the COVID-19 pandemic has created a profoundly disproportionate amount of suffering for people of color, with disparities in disease and death rates across the country,” Brown says. “As we deploy preventive vaccination with the power to defeat the disease, it is of critical importance that we insure equitable and in many cases preferential access to vaccination for those groups most adversely affected. We must not allow historic patterns of inequitable access to health care to be repeated with COVID vaccination, and we are committed to assure equity is achieved.”