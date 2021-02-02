Water service to be disrupted for residents on Wooten Road in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Water service will be disrupted for a number of residents along Wooten Road in Pender County beginning Thursday.
Pender County officials say homes from 455 Wooten Rd. through 763 Wooten Rd., as well as Wootena Road and Lum Drive, will experience a water outage for several hours as contractors begin waterline work.
A boil water notice will be issued for those affected lines until Pender County Utilities receives a non-positive bacteria analysis on the water.
This work is being completed for the interconnection with ONWASA water system.
On Friday, Feb. 5, the water line on NC Hwy 50 will receive a flush. Some water customers may see some color and sediment temporarily.
For questions regarding the water service, please call Pender County Utilities at 910-259-1570.
