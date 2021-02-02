Tri-County Task Force saturation patrols lead to seven arrests

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - Seven people were arrested after saturation patrols by the Tri-County Task Force in Bladen and Columbus counties on Jan. 29.
“The patrols targeted community complaint areas for narcotics, traffic violations, and areas of recent thefts,” the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “The saturation patrol total findings were: seven arrests, 27 traffic, and misdemeanor narcotics citations, 32 verbal warnings, 21 warrants served. Drugs seized were methamphetamine and cocaine along with two firearms.”
The following people were arrested Friday:
- Brandon Brisson, 26, of Dublin.- Felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of Sch II CS, DWLR, and Resist, Delay, Obstruct an officer, and other outstanding warrants. Bond $351,000.00.
- Jordan Hester, 31, of Lumberton. Felony Possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, DWLR. Other outstanding warrants. Bond $55,000.00
- Kristina McGrath, 36, of Leland. Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, drug paraphernalia. Bond $5,000.00
- Jamie Marlow, 45, of Southport. Probation violation and Failure to Appear. Bond $11,000.00.
- Henry Norton, 47 of Clarkton. DWLR, Failure to Appear. Bond $1,000.00
- Maci Carter - Carrying a concealed weapon, Poss. Sch III CS, Outstanding warrant. (Columbus County charges)
- Jamie Pridgen - Probation violation. (Columbus County charges)
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.