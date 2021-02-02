TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure scheduled for Bladen Co. bridge

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. 701 South bridge will operate under a lane closure for two nights while crews repair an expansion joint.
An expansion joint is the “metal covering over the space that exists between the segments of the driving deck,” NCDOT stated in a news release. “The joints allow for the normal movement of the concrete deck, which can shift slightly due to temperature changes, traffic going over it and interactions with other bridge structures.”
Officials say some of the concrete around the joints also needs to be repaired.
The lane closure is scheduled to run from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following day on Feb. and Feb. 3.
Drivers should expect delays crossing the bridge.
“Because the bridge is now operating in a two-way pattern, traffic will take turns crossing the span over the Cape Fear River,” the news release states. “An automated ‘flagger’ apparatus using a crossing arm will be set up on either end of the bridge; a person on the bridge will manually operate it. Law enforcement will be at the scene both nights to help alert drivers.”
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.