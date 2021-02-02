Town of Leland to launch website to replace SeeClickFix app

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland residents have a new way to report problems to the town starting next month.
“It’ll probably be easier [to use].” said the town’s planning and inspections director, Ben Andrea. “The system is made to be used on smartphones and tablets and computers. Instead of having to go to the website for the link to go to SeeClickFix, now, they just have to go to Leland311.com and it will take them right there.”
On March 1, the town will launch Leland 311, a website that will replace the app the town currently uses. The website will be a place for residents to report problems with utilities, potholes, zoning violations and just about anything else the town would be able to take care of. The town’s planning and inspections director says things are moving smoothly and the service will be ready for residents in no time.
“Staff is working right now to get the back side of the website set up. Essentially, what we’re doing is making sure that the map interface works, making sure there are easy-to-use instructions on how to use it and also that the categories of reports go to the right department.”
The change will save the town thousands of dollars by using a service it already subscribes to.
“In that scope of services that we subscribe to is a solution called Citizen Problem Report, which very similar to SeeClickFix,” said Andrea. “By transferring to Leland 311, which is the public facing side of the problem report, we’ll save citizens about $12,000 a year.”
