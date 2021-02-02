No ID required: County confirms it is using ‘honor system’ to administer vaccines

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In an effort to distribute the vaccine to the most vulnerable guidelines have been put in place restricting who is eligible to receive their shots, but, those administering the vaccines for New Hanover County aren’t asking for any sort of proof for those who do get vaccinated.
The state Department of Health and Human Services has set the guidelines for those wanting to get vaccinated and issued a five-tier list for residents since supplies are low.
“A free COVID-19 vaccine will be available to all who want it, but supplies will be limited at first. We want to make sure people are vaccinated as quickly and fairly as possible, starting with people who are more likely to get COVID-19 and those more likely to get dangerously sick from it,” according to the NC DHHS.
The list starts with Group 1 and goes all the way to Group 5. Currently, the state and the county is in Group 2, which includes anyone 65 years old or older, regardless of health or living situation. Group 1 includes healthcare workers and long-term care staff and residents.
But according to the state, as well as New Hanover County, proof of age or occupation are not being asked for.
“How do we check for age or eventually occupation when we’re working through our groups 1,2,3,4,5 ... is it the honor system or how does that work?” Commissioner Rob Zapple asked during Monday’s commission meeting.
“We are operating on the honor system, we will not ask for identification or proof of employment,” Donna Fayko the county’s Health and Human Services consolidated agency director confirmed.
But that’s not necessarily unusual.
Despite the guidelines being put in place by the state, NCDHHS also states it does not require identification in order to get vaccinated.
According to the NCDHHS, “North Carolina does not require an identification card, like a driver’s license, to be vaccinated. Some employers or health care providers could request ID, but it is not required by the state.”
So far New Hanover County Public Health has administered 14,699 doses, according to Fayko, other entities in the community have also distributed vaccines like Wilmington Health and the hospital.
Obviously, if a resident were to go to their health care provider for the vaccine instead of Public Health, doctors would have more personal information, like age, on file.
