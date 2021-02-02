New Hanover County commissioners and hospital officials excited about partnership

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Monday marked the first day for the partnership of Novant Health and New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Novant Health agreed it would buy the hospital from the county for $1.5 billion, while investing more than $3 billion to grow and advance services in the area. New Hanover County Commission Chair Julia Olson-Boseman said it’s the start of a new day.
“It’s so incredible to see the future of New Hanover County finally coming,” said Olson-Boseman. “Affordable health care for generations to come. It’s just an exciting day, not just for New Hanover County but for all of southeastern North Carolina, to have this access to healthcare. To know they’re going to have immediate capital put into the much-needed expansion that we need.”
Commissioner Rob Zapple voted against the sale of the hospital. He says he wasn’t opposed to the asset purchase agreement but had questions about the nearly $1.24 billion endowment. And with that being made public, he looks forward to the good it can do for the community.
“I am in full support,” said Zapple. “This is a great day for New Hanover County. Having that type of money coming in, to create an endowment, and being able to pay disbursements from the principle of that money for generations to come; we’ll be able to do tremendous good throughout our community.”
New Hanover Regional President and CEO John Gizdic said he’s never been more excited during his 16 years at the hospital, and that extends far past him.
“This is exciting for patients and our community,” said Gizdic. “Because this really gives us the opportunity to so much more for our region. Those resources and that ability to make what is possible a reality excites our providers and our staff.”
