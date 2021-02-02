Guns, marijuana, ecstasy seized in Columbus County drug busts

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on drug and firearm charges following three separate drug busts last week.
According to a news release, citizens in the community of Brunswick alerted the sheriff’s office about an uptick in suspicious and/or criminal activity, including seeing possible drug sales in the middle of the day.
On Jan. 27, multiple agents with the sheriff’s office executed three separate search warrants at homes on Mill Loop Road and Bitmore Road.
“A total of 28 firearms, 126 grams of marijuana, and 30 dosage units of MDMA (ecstasy) were seized during the search,” the news release stated.
Those arrested were:
Jakiem Demitric Carmichael, 18, charged with misdemeanor sell/purchase a weapon with no permit and was given a $2,000 bond.
Vernice James Hardy, 71, charged with felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction and given a $5,000 bond.
Andrew Tyron Holmes, 32, charged with multiple drug-related offenses including sell schedule VI controlled substance, deliver schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance. He was given a $245,000 bond.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.