First Alert Forecast: wintry feel through midweek

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Your First Alert Forecast continues with clearing skies and a cold Tuesday night with lows mainly in the upper 20s. Enjoy a sunny and crisp Wednesday with highs mainly in the upper 40s, and another bright and dry day Thursday with highs mainly in the middle 50s. Wednesday night will be frosty cold with lows in the upper 20s, however Thursday night lows will be more tolerable in the 40s.
Afternoon highs and overnight lows will be slightly warmer Friday through the weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s. Also, an unsettled pattern will develop bringing showers back to the region Friday through Sunday. An arctic air mass appears poised to slosh over the mountains and put its stamp on your longer-range First Alert Forecast. Catch all the details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington, or in a ten-day outlook for any town you choose on your WECT Weather App!
