First Alert Forecast: wintry feel through midweek

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Your First Alert Forecast continues with clearing skies and a cold Tuesday night with lows mainly in the upper 20s. Enjoy a sunny and crisp Wednesday with highs mainly in the upper 40s, and another bright and dry day Thursday with highs mainly in the middle 50s. Wednesday night will be frosty cold with lows in the upper 20s, however Thursday night lows will be more tolerable in the 40s.