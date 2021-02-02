First Alert Forecast: cold now, even colder in a few days

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Seeing your shadow and not seeing your shadow are both possibilities for you on this Groundhog Day as dry northwest winds attempt to erode a pesky blanket of gloomy clouds. Temperatures, initially mired in the 30s across the Cape Fear Region, will have recovered to afternoon highs mainly in the upper 40s.
Your First Alert Forecast continues with a clearing and cold Tuesday night with lows mainly in the upper 20s, a sunny and crisp Wednesday with highs mainly in the upper 40s, and another bright and dry day Thursday with highs mainly in the middle 50s.
An arctic air mass appears poised to slosh over the mountains and put its stamp on your longer-range First Alert Forecast. See it here in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington, or in a ten-day outlook for any town you choose on your WECT Weather App!
