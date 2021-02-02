First Alert Forecast: cold now, even colder in a few days

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Seeing your shadow and not seeing your shadow are both possibilities for you on this Groundhog Day as dry northwest winds attempt to erode a pesky blanket of gloomy clouds. Temperatures, initially mired in the 30s across the Cape Fear Region, will have recovered to afternoon highs mainly in the upper 40s.