FBI, Army investigators seek help in Ft. Bragg double homicide

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are seeking the public’s help after two men were found dead at Fort Bragg late last year.
On Dec. 2, the bodies of Timothy Dumas Sr., 44, and Master Sergeant William Lavigne III, 37, were discovered on the base near Manchester Road in Cumberland County.
“As part of the ongoing in-depth investigation into the deaths of Dumas and Lavigne, investigators are asking the public for assistance to create a timeline of their locations and activities on December 1-2, 2020,” the FBI stated in a news release.
A grey 2016 Chevrolet Colorado pick-up truck that belonged to Lavigne was found at the scene while a dark-colored 2015 Dodge Ram pick-up truck belonging to Dumas was found abandoned at separate location.
If you have any information regarding Dumas or Lavigne, or saw either of them or their respective vehicles on December 1 or 2, 2020, call FBI Charlotte at 704- 672-6100 or Army CID at 910-396-8777.
