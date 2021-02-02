COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Exceptional children’s teacher wants flexible seating for individualized learning stations

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Natalie Gavitt says her students have grown tired of laptops, Chromebooks and virtual learning so she wants to make learning fun again inside the classroom.
The exceptional children’s teacher at Shallotte Middle School is hoping to get flexible seating for her students through the Donors Choose website, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.
“As a special education teacher, I work on individualized, targeted goals with my students and plan to use all my resources accompanied by that of nature to ensure my students make real world connections,” Gavitt says on her Donors Choose page. “With the chairs and trays, I can set up individual learning stations where my students can work on these targeted goals while also allowing them to be mobile enough to regroup and move when necessary. The flexible seating is also really beneficial for my students’ needs and will allow them to get their physical jitters out while being able to still focus on their direct instruction.”
Gavitt needs a total of $1,059 in donations to buy the chairs. Once her project is fully funded, Donors Choose will purchase the flexible seating and have them delivered to the school.
If you would like to contribute to Ms. Gavitt’s Donors Choose project, click here.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.