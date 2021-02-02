COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Exceptional children’s teacher wants flexible seating for individualized learning stations

“As a special education teacher, I work on individualized, targeted goals with my students and plan to use all my resources accompanied by that of nature to ensure my students make real world connections,” Gavitt says on her Donors Choose page. “With the chairs and trays, I can set up individual learning stations where my students can work on these targeted goals while also allowing them to be mobile enough to regroup and move when necessary. The flexible seating is also really beneficial for my students’ needs and will allow them to get their physical jitters out while being able to still focus on their direct instruction.”