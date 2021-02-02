Chairman of Pender Co. Board of Commissioners asks state for adjustments to vaccine distribution

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The chairman of the Pender County Board of Commissioners is asking state health leaders to reconsider the number of COVID-19 vaccinations the county is being allotted.
In a letter to state pharmacist Dr. Amanda Fuller Moore, George Brown expressed “grave concerns” about reports showing Pender County ranking 98th out of 100 counties in total number of vaccinations per capita received since mid-December.
The letter also states that Pender County ranks 46th in cumulative population and 65th in residents 65 years and older.
“While we understand and appreciate the incredibly challenging responsibility your office is vested with in regard to the equitable distribution of the available vaccine doses, we respectfully request your office review Pender County’s past distribution,” Brown wrote. “In addition, we request that adjustments be made to future allocations to Pender County based on a review of the information provided herein.”
Brown’s letter can be seen in full below:
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.