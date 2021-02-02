CASTING CALL: Extras needed for horror movie, ‘The Black Phone,’ set to film next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With filming set to begin next week, extras are now needed for horror movie “The Black Phone.”
“Extras Casting is currently looking for teens, ages 11 to 15 years old of any ethnicity to be paid extras for filming. Though we will have a great need for teens, we are looking for all ages and backgrounds,” according to a news release.
Pay rate is $64 for eight hours and time and a half for every hour that exceeds the eighth. Those booked will have to take a COVID-19 test in Wilmington and will receive a $20 bump per test taken.
To apply for this, please submit to the following link: https://app.castifi.com/#/roles/21496
“The Black Phone” stars Ethan Hawke and will begin filming interior and exterior scenes at a home on Shirley Drive on Feb. 9. The movie will use the working title of “Static” during filming which is expected to last through March.
