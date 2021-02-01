Novant Health, NHRMC partnership begins

“We are excited to expand the Novant Health family to include New Hanover Regional Medical Center,” said Carl S. Armato, president and CEO of Novant Health. “Throughout this process, Novant Health has been confident in the tremendous benefits this partnership would bring to the community: leading-edge, high-quality care closer to home, availability of care to underserved communities and lower health care costs. Looking forward, we are eager to hit the ground running and work with the local board and leadership team to identify our first steps to continue improving the health of those in New Hanover and surrounding communities.”