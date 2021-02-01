Novant Health, NHRMC partnership begins

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s the dawn of a new era for healthcare in southeastern North Carolina.
Monday marked the first day for the partnership of Novant Health and New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
“We are excited to expand the Novant Health family to include New Hanover Regional Medical Center,” said Carl S. Armato, president and CEO of Novant Health. “Throughout this process, Novant Health has been confident in the tremendous benefits this partnership would bring to the community: leading-edge, high-quality care closer to home, availability of care to underserved communities and lower health care costs. Looking forward, we are eager to hit the ground running and work with the local board and leadership team to identify our first steps to continue improving the health of those in New Hanover and surrounding communities.”
“I look forward to a remarkable future of health care in southeastern North Carolina,” said John Gizdic, president and CEO of NHRMC. “Some years from now, I know we will look back on today and appreciate how joining Novant Health launched greater opportunities to meet our growing region’s needs. Together, we will improve the health of our community by continuing and strengthening our focus on quality patient care and access for all.”
The multi-billion dollar deal garnered criticism from the very beginning with detractors questioning why the hospital needed to be sold. But many county and local health leaders say the deal sets up NHRMC for the future and expands a wide-range of medical services.
