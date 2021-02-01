New company transforms shipping containers to home offices

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After almost a year under some version of stay at home orders, we could all use a little extra space.
Bryan Kristof and Gregg Howell saw this need and created what they call “flex space.”
“People are working and schooling from home. There’s just so much going on that a little extra elbow room might be good. Yea, it gives people extra options. Most homes aren’t built for live and work space all in one,” said both Kristof and Howell.
The concept is to create an additional space for living in the back yard. They are made from old shipping containers and are fully customizable. They are about 12 feet in size and can cost anywhere from $12,000, to $30,000 dollars.
They’re hope to take a unique business idea to address the needs of a unique time.
