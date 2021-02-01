Machete attack leaves woman with life-threatening wounds, police searching for suspect

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman is suffering from life-threatening wounds after being attacked by her ex-boyfriend with a machete, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
“Just before 1:30 a.m. Monday, February 1, officers responded to the 2200 block of Wrightsville Ave. in reference to a breaking and entering in progress. Upon arrival, they located a 28-year-old female victim suffering from several life-threatening wounds. Prior to being transported to NHRMC, the victim told police she had been attacked by her ex-boyfriend, Bailey Alexander White,” according to police.
White is a 25-year-old Black male, and he left the area in a 2018 black Nissan with the license plate number PHZ7073.
“If you see White or the vehicle, call 911 immediately. All other information should be reported to the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or through the Wilmington, NC PD app. As of 6 a.m. this morning, the victim was listed in serious but stable condition,” according to police.
