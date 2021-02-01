Large fire shuts down Main Street in Shallotte Monday morning

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Fire crews are responding to a fire in Shallotte Monday morning and the area is closed to traffic, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.
“Large fire at 4830 Main St. in Shallotte. Traffic is being redirected around the area via 130 and Mulberry Street. The area will likely be shut down for quite a while. Avoid area if possible,” the BCSO said in a tweet.
According to an online search the address is the home of Vision Square Eyecare and a plaza.
There is no word yet as to the cause of the fire or what buildings are affected. This is a developing story, check back for updates.
