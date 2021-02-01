Kure Beach Town Council resumes paid parking discussion Monday

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - It’s the sole beach town in New Hanover County that does not charge visitors for parking, but that could soon be coming to an end as Kure Beach Town Council members meet Monday to resume the discussion on paid parking that was postponed at the end of January.
The debate was tabled on Jan. 26 until Feb. 1 during a Town Council retreat as council members wanted to review the contracts before moving forward with approval.
The company, Premium Parking, was selected by the town to serve as the town’s contractor to provide paid parking services.
“We picked Premium Parking because of their cost and because of their ease of use and ease of set up,” said Kure Beach Mayor Craig Bloszinsky at the town’s previous meeting.
If approved, the town will change 632 currently-free parking spaces into paid parking spaces.
“We need to clean up, we need to take care of the streets, we need to take care of the restrooms; there are a lot of things we need to do, and if you don’t pay to park, than actually the residents are paying the bill for everything. If you pay to park, you’re contributing to the things that you are using,” Blosznisky said.
