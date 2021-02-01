Griffin, Boeheim lead Syracuse rally, 76-73 over N.C. State

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Alan Griffin made two clutch free throws with four seconds remaining and Syracuse rallied past short-handed N.C. State 76-73.
Griffin scored 19 points, Buddy Boeheim added 17 and the pair combined for seven 3-pointers. Kadary Richmond added 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including a tie-breaking jumper at the 5:02 mark as Syracuse went ahead 67-65 for a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
Marek Dolezaj added 11 points and Quincy Guerrier 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Jericole Hellems scored a game-high 24 points, 14 after halftime, with nine rebounds for N.C. State. Manny Bates added 17 with 14 rebounds and Braxton Beverly 11 points.
