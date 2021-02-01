First Alert Forecast: drier but quite chilly to open February

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you! After a soggy finish to January - Wilmington officially netted a record 1.44 inches of rain on Sunday the 31st - February will open on a drier note with lower 40% and 20% chances of a residual light shower Monday and Tuesday, respectively.
A northwest wind flow will be a key agent in whisking this rain away, but it will also bring colder air. Bundle up for low temperatures in the chilly 30s Monday night, brisk 40s once again for Tuesday, and downright cold 20s for Tuesday night.
Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, dive even deeper into this new month of February with a full ten-day outlook - for any location you choose - with your WECT Weather App. And thanks, as always, for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
